James Middleton cancels plans to wed Alizee Thevenet this summer

Another wedding has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak

James Middleton has cancelled plans to wed his French fiancée Alizee Thevenet.

The Duchess of Cambridge’s brother was supposed to marry Alizee, who works as a financial analyst, this summer.

An insider told the Daily Mail: “It’s very sad, but it’s just not practical to hold it in this crisis.”

“Holding an AngloFrench wedding is impossible in the coming months and is still likely to be difficult in the summer.”

“They would prefer to wait until all their guests are able — and happy — to attend.”

James, 32, proposed to Alizee, 29, last October.

The couple met at the South Kensington Club back in 2018, after the French beauty stopped to say hello to his beloved pooch Ella.

Their romance became public knowledge when they were papped kissing while on holiday in St Barts in January 2019.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Middletons (@middletonfamily) on Jan 2, 2019 at 6:26pm PST

They were on vacation with Irish TV presenter Vogue Williams and her husband Spencer Matthews – who’s brother is married to Pippa Middleton.

Princess Beatrice’s wedding has also been affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

She was set to wed her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at St James’s Palace in London on May 29, before Beatrice’s grandmother the Queen hosted a private reception in Buckingham Palace’s gardens.

However, a spokesperson has since confirmed these plans have been cancelled, but said Beatrice and Edoardo may still get married in front of a “small group of family and friends”.

Listen to The Gosscast below, hosted by Goss.ie’s Founder and CEO Ali Ryan.

Amid the outbreak of COVID-19, Ali is flying solo to bring you some top tips during self-isolation, and is talking through some HAPPY news stories from over the past week.

Listen on iTunes and Spotify: