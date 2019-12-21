Jameela Jamil opens up about her eating disorder in poignant end of year post

Jameela Jamil opens up about her eating disorder in poignant end of...

Jameela Jamil has taken on the trending “decade” challenge on social media in a meaningful way.

The trend sees social media users share a snap of themselves from the beginning of the decade, and reflect on how far they have come since that time.

Jameela used the challenge as an opportunity to raise awareness for eating disorder sufferers.

The replies to this make me sad that so many others felt the same way. ❤️ But are also very sweet and open. We are in this together. X https://t.co/jswfWtHbbl — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) December 20, 2019

Sharing a snap of herself wearing a black dress from and event in 2009, she wrote:

“This was a sad day 10 years ago.”

“I didn’t want to go to the event because I was convinced that I was ‘too fat’ and that I would be publicly fat shamed the next day.”

The star shared that she was feeling the strain of the physical symptoms of her disorder when the photo was taken.

“I was so weak, I only managed to stay for 10 mins.”

“Eating disorders/dysmorphia are so wild. I missed my teens/20s,” she concluded.