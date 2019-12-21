Jacqueline Jossa tipped to launch her own clothing collab

Jacqueline Jossa has been tipped to launch her own clothing collab, after an Instagram snap led fans to speculate that she has a collection in the works.

It is not unusual for reality TV show champions to launch collabs following their big TV moments, and Jacqueline is no different following her I’m A Celeb success.

The star posed for a photo with the CEO of In The Style, prompting speculation that she will sign with the brand.

Charlotte Crosby, Billie Faiers and Dani Dyer have all done collabs with the brand previously.

Nothing has been confirmed, but fans are hoping for a clothing collection.

“Oh my god I hope @jacjossa has a collection this is amazing,” one wrote.

“This makes me so happy if this does mean a collaboration,” said another.

“This woman is one of the most real, beautiful and kind hearted mummies out there.”

A third simply commented “I spy a collab.”

Jacqueline had a tough time during her jungle journey amid cheating rumours which followed her husband Dan Osborne. However, she has since announced that she and Dan are staying together and working on their relationship.