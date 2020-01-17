Jacqueline Jossa breaks store records after signing lucrative deal with fashion brand

Jacqueline Jossa has proven how popular she is, as she managed to sell out a dress in just six minutes this week.

The former EastEnders actress signed a six-figure deal with In The Style late last year, after winning I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.

Last night, Jacqueline promoted her January picks on the In The Style website, and 200,000 new customers flocked to the site.

Breaking store records, 10,000 pieces from the collection were sold within an hour, and her smock dress was declared sold out in just six minutes.

Jacqueline announced her partnership with the brand earlier this month, and told fans: “Pinch me moment number 1 of 2020!!! I am SO SO excited to announce I’m working exclusively with @inthestyle and OMG we’ve got billboards with my name on! Crazy.”

“Honestly I’m sure you girls know by now but I would never just put my name to something – I’ve always loved In The Style and what they stand for and I’m really excited to be working with the whole ITS team to create a collection for us REAL girls, I’m over buying clothes and them not fitting properly unless you’re a super model?”

She continued: “You know what I mean right!? I’ve always been open about my body, my little problem areas and all that and I’m creating a range that has everything from casual pieces that I can just lounge with the kids in, to lovely dresses that actually FIT and cover everything they need to AND it’s going to be affordable for us working mums!”