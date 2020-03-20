Jack Fincham reveals his beloved grandmother has died

The reality star described her as 'the rock of the family'

Jack Fincham has revealed that his grandmother Kath has passed away.

The Love Island star revealed the heartbreaking news on his Instagram.

The 28-year-old posted a heartfelt message featuring memories of his time with his beloved grandmother.

“Rest in peace my beautiful Nanny I love you and miss you so much already Nanny Kath,” he wrote.

“I told you everything and you always gave me the best advice.”

‘You were the rock of the family and not a day will go by when I won’t think of you.’

“I know you’ll be looking down on us all . ❤️ your finally at peace now.”

Fans were quick to comfort Jack after he posted the emotional tribute.

“Much love mate nothing worse keep your chin up she will be proud of you,” one follower wrote.

“So sorry to hear this love to you and all your family at this sad time,” another fan responded.

Jack’s sad news comes less than two months after he surprised his fans by announcing he had become a father.

The former pen salesman revealed he had welcomed a baby girl called Blossom.

