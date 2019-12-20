ITV bosses ‘reach out to offer Caroline Flack care’ following backlash

ITV bosses have reportedly offered to pay for therapy for Caroline Flack, after she was forced to step down from hosting Love Island.

The 40-year-old quit the show after she was arrested for assault by beating last week, following an alleged altercation with her boyfriend Lewis Burton.

But after she announced her plan to step down, ITV came under fire for allegedly not supporting Caroline the same way they backed Ant McPartlin – following his drink-driving arrest last year.

A TV source told The Sun: “Producers know they have a duty of care to Caroline.”

“They already make sure Love Island contestants are offered counselling and therapy if they need it and Caroline has been offered the same.”

“She had felt let down by them after being forced to walk away from the show.”

It’s believed Caroline is staying at a hotel in London following her arrest, as she doesn’t feel “safe” in her own home.

Her close friends and family have been providing round-the-clock care, as many fear for the presenter’s well-being.

The star is due at Highbury Corner magistrates’ court in North London on Monday.