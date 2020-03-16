Idris Elba has tested positive for Coronavirus

The Hollywood actor is the latest celebrity to get the illness

Idris Elba is the latest celebrity to test positive for Coronavirus.

The actor has said that he feels okay and currently has no symptoms, but has been isolated.

In a tweet he said: “This morning I tested positive for COVID-19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus.

“Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing. No panic.”

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020

The actor also shared a video, saying he was tested after he discovered he had been in contact with someone else who had also tested positive for COVID-19.

The Luther star also urged followers to think about social distancing and washing their hand.

“There are so many people whose lives have been affected, from those who have lost people they love, to people that don’t even have it and have lost their livelihoods,” he said.

“This is real.”

It comes after the UK’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced new measures to stop the spread of the virus, asking people to avoid pubs, bars and theatres.

Tom Hanks has also tested positive for COVID-19, and Heidi Klum is currently awaiting results as she suffered from symptoms of the disease.

Although there are a lot of changes going on in the world right now we at Goss.ie are still powering through, and we are trying to keep things as normal as possible.

To help you through this strange time, this week Goss.ie’s Founder and CEO Ali Ryan is flying solo to bring you some top tips during self-isolation.

Plus we have an exclusive interview with new Dancing With The Stars winner Lottie Ryan, and we’re bringing you all the HAPPY news stories this week, so we have can focus on some positivity.

The Gosscast is available on usual podcast channels:

Listen on iTunes and Spotify: