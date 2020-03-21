Idris Elba forced to deny false claims he’s in a ‘critical condition’

Idris Elba has been forced to deny claims he’s in a “critical condition”, after a hoax video claimed he was in intensive care.

The 47-year-old tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, but hasn’t been suffering from any symptoms.

On Friday, a fan tweeted Idris saying: “Someone posted a YouTube video of you saying you are in a critical condition for the covid-19 virus.. please debunk this fake rumour.”

Responding to their tweet, Idris wrote: “This is fake. I’m fine for now. Thanks for showing me.”

This is fake. I’m fine for now. Thanks for showing me. — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 20, 2020

The news comes after Idris suggested he contracted COVID-19 from Sophie Trudeau, the wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The actor said he was exposed to the virus on March 4, the same day he posed for photos with Sophie at the We Day UK charity event in Wembley.

