Harry Styles breaks his silence on terrifying knifepoint robbery

The star was the victim of a mugging

Harry Styles has broken his silence after he was robbed at knifepoint by a mugger.

The crime occurred in London on Valentine’s Day of this year.

In an interview on the Today Show, Harry acknowledged his encounter with the thief for the first time.

“I’m okay, thanks, thank you. Thanks for asking,” the singer told host Carson Daly, after the host asked him how he was feeling after the ordeal.

Harry was reportedly robbed while being threatened with the deadly weapon in Hampstead, north London, on the night of February 14th.

Harry reportedly complied with the muggers demand for cash and was unharmed physically in the incident.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson told The Mail Online: “Police are investigating reports of a knifepoint robbery in Hampstead.”

“It was reported that a man in his 20s was approached by another man and threatened him with a knife.”

“The victim was not injured however, cash was taken from him. No arrests and enquiries are ongoing.”