Greta Thunberg branded a ‘hero’ for poking fun at Celebrity Mastermind blunder

We have no choice but to stan!

Greta Thunberg has won the internet by changing her name to ‘Sharon’ on Twitter.

The climate change activist poked fun at a clip of Amanda Henderson on Celebrity Mastermind, which recently went viral.

In the clip, the Casualty actress was asked, “The 2019 book entitled No-one is Too Small To Make A Difference is a collection of speeches made by a Swedish climate change activist. What’s her name?”

Amanda appeared baffled by the question, and quickly replied, “Sharon?”

While Greta didn’t address the blunder in a statement, she perfectly poked fun at the gaffe by subtly changing her name to ‘Sharon’ on the social media platform.

Since noticing her name change on Twitter, people have praised the teen for getting in on the joke.

