Glastonbury cancels 50th anniversary festival due to coronavirus

Organisers vowed to go ahead with the festival just a few days ago

Glastonbury organisers have decided to cancel this year’s 50th anniversary festival, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, the festivals main organisers explained why they have decided to cancel the event altogether – rather than postpone it until later in the year.

They also confirmed that tickets for this year’s festival will roll over to next year, when it will return.

We are so sorry to announce this, but we are going to have to cancel Glastonbury 2020. Tickets for this year will roll over to next year.

The news comes just days after organisers vowed to go ahead with this year’s festival, despite growing concerns over the coronavirus.

Emily Eavis confirmed they were “working hard” to make the festival happen, as she confirmed this year’s initial line-up.

Major acts including Kendrick Lamar, Diana Ross, and Paul McCartney were announced as headline acts, alongside Taylor Swift.

Glastonbury Festival was due to place from June 24 – June 28 in Worthy Farm, Somerset.