Georgia Toffolo released after ‘facing Christmas in a detention centre’

Georgia Toffolo, aka Toff, has been released from a Maldives immigration detention centre and allowed to enter the country.

The star took tearfully to Instagram stories yesterday after being grounded and detained by Maldivian authorities due to missing pages from her passport.

Toff was not allowed to enter the Maldives, but was also not allowed to board any other flights.

She claimed she faced a four-day wait in a “detention centre” because of the issue.

In an Instagram statement, Toffolo said: “I am typing this having just been released from immigration detention!”

“I can’t quite believe it. I was genuinely trying to come to terms with spending the next… however long… in an immigration detention centre.”

Georgia told fans that she is aware of the privilege she has in the situation, and shared her outrage for those who face similar situations but their voices go unheard.

“This scares me because it is such a privilege to have a following on social media – people can hear me,” she said.

“What if I didn’t have a social media following? I can’t bear to think of another girl in the situation I found myself in where no one can hear you.”

Speaking to The Sun, she said: “It was terrifying.”

“I was on my own, they took me to one side and said they wouldn’t let me in because a page from my passport was ripped.”

“The next thing I knew I was taken away from the airport to a stack of three shipping containers where they detain people – and told me I would be there for four days.”

“It was very intimidating, male dominated and scary – I had no idea what to do. I still feel sick at the thought of it all.”

