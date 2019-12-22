Georgia Toffolo breaks down and begs for help as she’s ‘detained’ in the Maldives airport

"I'm in an in-between bit of being in a detention centre"

Georgia Toffolo breaks down and begs for help as she’s ‘detained’ in...

I’m A Celebrity winner Georgia Toffolo, known as Toff, has broken down on her Instagram stories after being detained at the airport in the Maldives.

She was intending to spend the holidays there with her family, and travelled alone to the island nation.

The Made In Chelsea star has been detained in the airport and claims she is “looking at four days in a centre” until she is able to get home.

The star has begged her 1.9 million followers for help.

“I have been detained at the airport for a page missing on my passport,” she said.

“I don’t know what else to do I have been here for hours. I am not allowed to board a flight home because of my damaged passport but I am also not allowed to leave the airport. Please help.”

“There is no one here I just don’t know what to do.”

In an update, she said: “I have been crying for hours and hours. I can’t go but I also can’t leave the airport.”

“I’m in an in-between bit of being in a detention centre and I find it really horrible. Iv’e asked to speak to a British consulate so many times and they have said no, no, no.”

“I don’t know how this is even legal!”

The star also tweeted about her plight, and British Ambassador to the Maldives Caron Rohsler has replied.

“Consular assistance is being provided & I am confident you will soon be enjoying all the delights that Maldives has to offer. PM me if you need more info,” he wrote.