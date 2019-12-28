Home UK Showbiz Gavin and Stacey Christmas special sparks 11 Ofcom complaints following backlash

Gavin and Stacey Christmas special sparks 11 Ofcom complaints following backlash

Some viewers branded the show as homophobic

By
Clodagh Meaney
-
SHARE
BBC

The return of popular BBC TV show Gavin and Stacey was highly anticipated by fans of the hit show.

It was revealed that 11.6 million people tuned into the show on Christmas Day, it has now been revealed that eleven official complaints were made to Ofcom about the show’s decision to include a controversial homophobic slur.

As characters Nessa and Bryn took to the stage to sing their own rendition of The Pogues’ Christmas hit The Fairytale of New York, some fans were outraged that the show did not omit the term “f**got” from the song.

BBC

“The BBC is required to assess and investigate complaints about its programmes initially. But if complainants are unhappy with how their complaint has been addressed by the BBC, they should bring it to us and we’ll examine it,” Ofcom told The Sun.

Ruth Jones, the actress who plays Nessa is also a writer for the hit show told the publication: “It is a different climate. But we have to remain true to the characters, to who they were.”

“Characters in Gavin & Stacey are kind and big-hearted, I believe. So I think no one is going to be intentionally hurtful,” she explained.

“But by the same token, they’re not necessarily going to be completely politically correct or be aware of political correctness.”

Some fans however, were not happy with the show defending its decision to include the phrase.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR