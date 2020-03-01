Former TOWIE star Jess Wright announces engagement

Jess Wright has announced that she’s engaged to boyfriend William Lee-Kemp.

William popped the question during a romantic trip to the French Alps.

Taking to Instagram, the former TOWIE star shared a photo of the happy couple kissing, while showing off her new bling.

She wrote: “A million times YES! I love you so much x.”

Speaking to HELLO! after William asked her to marry him, Jess said: “I am absolutely overwhelmed with this amazing news.”

“I never expected it for a second and he caught me totally off guard.”

“We are so very happy and in love! We are back in a place that is very special to us and now it has been made even better with this news. We are over the moon!”

The 34-year-old has been dating the businessman since January 2019.