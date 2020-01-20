Former Love Island stars among influencers offered thousands in exchange for ‘sex and companionship’

Reality stars are being approached by agencies offering them large sums of money

Former Love Island stars among influencers offered thousands in exchange for ‘sex...

Former Love Island stars are among influencers who have been offered thousands in exchange for companionship, according to a report from the BBC.

The broadcaster revealed in an article that former Islanders Rosie Willaims and Tyne-Lexy Clarson were offered money and high-end designer handbags.

In return, the girls were asked for companionship.

“It’s high-end prostitution – it’s just scary to think if they’ve messaged me, they’ve probably sent it to thousands of pretty girls on Instagram,” said Tyne-Lexy Clarson.

According to the broadcaster’s report the star was 19 when she was first offered £20,000 in exchange for dinner and drinks.

After she featured on Love Island an agency then offered her £50,000 for 5 nights in Dubai.

The offer is said to have contained a non-disclosure agreement, which said the details of what she would have to do in return for the large sum would be kept confidential.

The 22-year-old said that while she refused the offer, she has fears that other young women may feel pressure to “keep up appearances” and participate in these transactions.

“It’s a lot of money for some people, it’s life-changing amounts of money,” she said.

Meanwhile, Love Island season 3 star, Rosie Williams told the broadcaster that she said she was offered £100,000 a year as well as clothes and bags in exchange for companionship to a man in Dubai.

The 27-year-old showed the BBC recent messages from a man claiming to be in Dubai.

The man told Rosie that while she may be surprised to hear from him, she has an “important transaction” he wants to discuss with her.

According to Rosie, “important transaction” is a common phrase used to imply those sort of deals in these messages.

Rosie said that she would never be tempted by the large sums of money and it is not something she was warned about:

“You’re warned about trolling, you’re warned that your life with change dramatically, but you’re never warned that you could get bought by men.”

The star also said that it is not commonly discussed among influencer circles as they are too ashamed.

“We either aren’t in a position where we need to do it so we don’t speak about it, or we’ve done it and we’re too ashamed.”

The BBC report said they also received “written evidence” from a British reality TV star named “Isabel” who remained anonymous.

The anonymous star said she was offered £10,000 in exchange for “sex as part of a holiday package”.

The star who says she was initially approached on Instagram by a man 10 years her senior accepted an offer to engage with him.

“I was initially offered designer handbags. He had a fetish for being financially dominant so he would get a sexual kick out of spending hundreds and hundreds of pounds on bags for me,” she explained.

“I would also struggle to keep my followers engaged online. So I guess that’s why I accepted the offer. ”

The pair spoke every day and met after 18 months.

“He was really pleasant when I was there,” she explained to the broadcaster.

She also revealed that the man offered to clear her debt in exchange for sex.

“At dinner we started drinking and he was asking about my finances – I explained I was in £5,000 of debt. He said: ‘Have sex with me and I’ll give you double that’.”

“I felt a kind of a mixture of degraded, really annoyed at myself, violated.”

‘Isabel’ however denies that it is a form of sex-work.

“It is a targeted relationship that progresses over time… Whereas I think prostitution is when you agree a fee with a stranger.”

Goss.ie have contacted representatives for Rosie Williams and Tyne-Lexy Clarson for comment.