Emma McVey admits she’s finding life ‘extremely hard’ as she struggles with new baby

"Times I feel like he actually hates me"

Emma McVey admits she’s finding life ‘extremely hard’ as she struggles with...

Gaz Beadle’s fiancée Emma McVey has admitted she is finding life as a mother-of-two difficult.

In a relatable and honest post, Emma explained that her two-year-old son Chester is struggling to adjust to having a new sibling.

Gaz and Emma welcomed baby Primrose into the world two weeks early on December 15th.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma McVey (@emma_jane1392) on Dec 23, 2019 at 11:13am PST

In a poignant Instagram post, Emma wrote: “Times I feel like he actually hates me, and Primrose.”

“What a week. A lot of what’s going on with Chester I did expect but I’m still finding it extremely hard.”

“He absolutely adores her, runs in to kiss her, but if I have her on me or feeding the meltdowns begin,” she said.

“Chester’s cried, I’ve cried, it’s been an emotional rollercoaster for us all.”

Emma said that she is looking forward to the days when she has recovered from her birth and can pick up her little boy.

“Counting down the days until I can pick him up again, drive again and hopefully have our time back.”

“Presents wrapped and hidden today, hoping you still have the most magical Christmas Day.”

In the final Gosscast episode of 2019, Goss.ie Founder Ali Ryan and Goss.ie Editor Kendra Becker talk through the biggest stories of the year.

From the Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods scandal to the Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney drama, the girls are spilling all the tea. Take a listen:

Listen on iTunes and Spotify: