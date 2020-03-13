Ellie Goulding reveals exercise addiction took over her life and affected her career

The singer used to be addicted to the gym

Ellie Goulding has revealed how her addiction to exercise once took over her life.

During a candid new interview, the singer admitted she was so hooked on going to the gym that it started to affect her music career.

“I don’t consider myself to have an addictive personality but I felt as though I did at one point have a gym addiction that was just not fun,” she told The Sun.

“I felt I had to go to the gym every single day.”

“I don’t know whether it was a survival thing, because ­touring was so tiring, so hard, really taxing on your body and your mental health,” Ellie continued.

“I felt as though it was a ­survival instinct to be working out all the time, making sure I was super fit, super healthy and tried to counteract having drinks on tour and perhaps not eating very well.”

“When you go to the gym or you work out, you release so many endorphins. It’s such a good feeling that you just want to have that feeling over and over again.”

“But when it got to the point where I was skipping the studio and skipping writing sessions to go to the gym, that was when it just wasn’t worth it,” she explained.

Ellie has now learned how to find balance in her life, thanks to her husband Caspar Jopling, who she married last August.

She said: “I thought the touring life was real life. I thought that was how my life was, and the idea that I could wake up in the morning and not have anything to do was really bizarre.”

“Whereas now I have a much healthier diet and I’m quite into biohacking, which is an extreme word of trying to be the healthiest version of yourself you can ­possibly be. So not to be a complete nerd right now but it’s a ­genuine interest.”

“I’ve been really inspired by my husband because he is an athlete, he has been rowing for years.”

“He has such an amazing routine for that rowing and so I’ve been quite inspired by his amazing willpower and determination,” Ellie added.