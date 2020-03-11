The pair worked together for a number of years

Dermot O’Leary pays tribute to Caroline Flack following the star’s funeral

Dermot O’Leary has taken to social media to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late Caroline Flack.

The pair worked together for a number of years on The X Factor.

Sharing a photo of himself and Caroline dancing together, Dermot said goodbye to the Love Island presenter, who was laid to rest yesterday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dermot O’Leary (@radioleary) on Mar 11, 2020 at 1:29am PDT

“Goodbye Tiny Dancer,” he penned.

“Honour to have spent the day with your nearest and dearest, and privileged to have worked, laughed, drank, and danced alongside you.”

“Hope you’re at peace, keep dancing.”

A private funeral for the TV star was held in Norwich yesterday.

A host of Caroline’s famous friends attended the funeral, including Olly Murs, who also posted a sweet tribute to her last night.

Caroline was laid to rest almost one month after she passed away on February 15th of 2020.