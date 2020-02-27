Dawn O’Porter warns pals of Caroline Flack against sharing her ‘last messages’

Dawn O’Porter has warned friends of the late presenter Caroline Flack to refrain from sharing their final communications with the star before her tragic death.

Over the past week, a number of people have come forward to share the last messages they received from Caroline, or divulged the topics of their last conversations.

Dawn, a close friend of Caroline’s, has taken to Twitter to say that she does not approve of the messages being made public, and that Caroline’s last communications should be protected.

“Can we all just agree that posting Caroline’s personal texts is a massive betrayal?” she wrote.

“Please consider that if for some reason you are thinking of doing it.”

“She’d absolutely hate it.”

Caroline lost her life in her London flat on February 15th.

Her family confirmed the 40-year-old’s death in a statement, and have asked for privacy during this difficult time.

Caroline had been suffering privately as a public scandal took over her life following her arrest for assault in December.

The seasoned presenter was due to stand trial over the allegations in March.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, please contact Samaritans on 116 123 for emergency support, or Pieta House on 1800 247 247.