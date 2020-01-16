Curtis Pritchard talks candidly about fat shaming and binge eating

"I’d crumble and put it all back on"

Curtis Pritchard has revealed his past struggles with weight loss and binge eating.

Curtis has been open about his body image – after he was trolled during his time on Love Island for gaining weight.

He revealed that dabbling with toxic fad diets in the past led him to gain more weight.

“I’d always do these crash course diets,” he told The Mirror.

“I’ve always been around dancing so I had a lot of pressure to look a certain way and I needed to have a certain amount of energy for the type of career and sport that I did.”

“And I had to do these crash course diets to drop weight… and then all of a sudden I’d be feeling weak.”

He explained how low calorie diets impacted his health – and led him to develop a habit of binge eating.

“I wouldn’t be able to focus properly and I just wouldn’t be able to perform with the ability that I need to. And then all of a sudden, I’d crumble and put it all back on and I’d literally binge and eat whatever chocolate, pizza,” he said.

“Some days I’d eat probably 10,000 calories…so the weight would just go on and on.”

Touching on the fat shaming he experienced, he said:

“I think being in the public eye, you open yourself up to more situations that are both negative and positive, through social media,” he said.

“Since Love Island, I’ve always been asked if I’m doing this to prove the people that body-shamed me wrong, but you just have to think I’m being selfish and doing this for myself; it should never ever be about proving anything to other people or living up to others’ expectations.”

Curtis has since been losing weight as an ambassador for WW.