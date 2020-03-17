Curtis Pritchard posts raunchy photo after Maura Higgins split

The reality star looked intimate with the blonde dancer

Curtis Pritchard has posted a raunchy photo dancing with a blonde dancer – after his split from Maura Higgins.

Currently touring with his brother AJ, the dancer appeared to be getting close with the blonde bombshell on stage in the steamy photo.

Both Curtis and the female dancer posted the photo on Instagram. Curtis captioned the photo “Sexy and I know it 2.0 #ajlive2020.”

View this post on Instagram Sexy and I know it 2.0 #ajlive2020 A post shared by Curtis Pritchard (@curtispritchard12) on Mar 15, 2020 at 10:00am PDT

The reality star split from his Love Island co-star Maura Higgins at the start of the month.

Maura revealed the news to her fans on her Instagram story. However, Curtis has not commented on the breakup.

Maura also sparked speculation on social media when she posted an image of a mystery man on her story last night.

Fans were eager to find out who the mystery man was. Some believed that the male physique resembled Curtis himself.

However, it was revealed later on that it was her platonic friend and hairdresser Jay Birmingham.

The friends were having a quiet night-in with one another.