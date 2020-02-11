Christine McGuinness reveals youngest daughter Felicity has autism

The news comes three years after her twins Leo and Penelope were diagnosed with the condition

Christine McGuinness has revealed her youngest daughter Felicity has autism.

The 31-year-old, who is married to Paddy McGuinness, confirmed her 3-year-old has been diagnosed with autism – three years after their 6-year-old twins, Leo and Penelope, were diagnosed with the same condition.

Taking to Instagram today, Christine shared a sweet poem dedicated to their three children, and wrote: “Recently our youngest daughter Felicity was also diagnosed with autism, three years after our twins Leo and Penelope were diagnosed.”

“Going through this journey again does still bring some heartache knowing all three children will face challenges and difficulties that others won’t.”

“But ultimately I feel confident as a family we are in a much stronger place, we are able to use our experience and knowledge as power helping us to feel well prepared,” she continued.

“We are here to love and support our three extra special children and I thank god every day these babies are mine. Proudest mummy ❤️❤️❤️ #Autism #AutismAwareness #3superstars #KnowledgeIsPower.”