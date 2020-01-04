The singer wants to have "at least" two more children

Cheryl reveals she’s looking for a sperm donor to have more children

Cheryl has revealed she’s looking for a sperm donor, as she plans on having “at least” two more children.

The 36-year-old already shares her son Bear, 2, with her ex-boyfriend Liam Payne – but the singer is keen to have more kids before she runs out of time.

Speaking to The Times magazine, the former Girls Aloud star got candid as she spoke about the forthcoming treatment.

She said: “If time was on my side and I was in my twenties, yeah, I would wait and consider more options, or wait for somebody I felt was right, but…”

“You could meet somebody and for that year it feels incredible, but there is never a guarantee because there are so many variables that can happen. Life is a funny old game.”

The Greatest Dancer judge also revealed she is seeking a sperm donor “out of town”.

“You can get it from abroad,” she said. “Do you imagine some guy from Newcastle saying, ‘That’s my child!’? There’s a lot to choose from and a lot to think about.”

During the interview, Cheryl also spoke about her love life, and addressed her failed marriages to Ashley Cole and Jean-Bernard Fernandez Versini.

She said: “I’m just not very good at choosing. I think I’ve always had a bit of that disease where I’m a kind of contradiction.”

“I’m attracted to people who have traits I hate, if that makes any sense to you? Because it makes no sense to me. It’s almost like, ‘Can I help them …?’”

“But I’m very much in a good space now. I’ve come so far past all of that. I’m so happy now. I am happy with who I am and where I am in my life, and with my situation… (and) my son,” she explained.

“I didn’t need to choose him. He chose me! And it’s changed my world view. It’s changed everything for me in the best way.”

“I had to reassess myself as a person, as a woman, as an older woman.”