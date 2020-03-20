Charlotte Crosby linked to new man after splitting from Joshua Ritchie

Charlotte Crosby is reportedly dating videographer Liam Beaumont, after splitting from Joshua Ritchie.

The former Geordie Shore star met Liam in Dubai earlier this year, through their mutual friend Chris Wright.

A source told The Sun: “They’ve been dating since meeting in Dubai when Charlotte was on a group holiday with the Geordie Shore girls.”

“They instantly clicked when they met and haven’t stopped talking by text ever since.”

“He’s got all the qualities her last relationship didn’t but they’re taking things really slow and just enjoying it. It’s early days,” the source continued.

It looks like Charlotte has found love again following her nasty split from Joshua Ritchie last November.

The couple called it quits after two years of dating, just weeks after they moved in together in Bolton.

Charlotte was left heartbroken after their split, as Josh signed up to appear on Celebs Go Dating not long after their break up.

In a foul-mouthed rant, the 29-year-old accused Josh of using her for fame.

