Charlotte Church announces pregnancy after suffering heartbreaking miscarriage

The 34 year old singer is expecting her third child

Charlotte Church has revealed she is expecting a baby, following a tragic miscarriage.

The singer had previously opened up about losing a baby back in 2017.

The 34 year old is mother to Ruby, 12, and son Dexter, 11, with her ex-fiance Gavin Henson.

The Welsh singer low-key revealed the news on Twitter by responding to a friend about missing her gig.

Gutted to have missed it. I’m preggers so I’m airing on the side of caution in terms of virus. It looks like it was a great success. X — Charlotte Church (@charlottechurch) March 15, 2020

Charlotte wrote “Gutted to have missed it. I’m preggers so I’m airing on the side of caution in terms of virus. It looks like it was a great success. X.”

This will be her first child with her husband Jonathon Powell whom she tied the knot with in a secret woodland ceremony in 2017.

Sadly, the couple lost a baby in that same year, just one month after publicly announcing that they were expecting.

At the time, the pair shared the devastating loss on Twitter via a statement, writing: “Charlotte and Jonny are very sad to announce that they lost their baby.

” Now is a time for grieving and being together as a family. We kindly ask everyone to respect that peace.”

Charlotte shot to fame at the age of twelve in the 90’s with her debut album Voice of an Angel.

She released three classical albums, Charlotte Church, Dream a Dream and Enchantment. She then switched to a pop career and later folk.