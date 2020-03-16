Caroline Flack’s mother shares touching details about the star’s funeral

"We all remembered Carrie and the joy she had brought to all of our lives"

Caroline Flack’s mother Christine has revealed touching details about her daughter’s funeral, which was held on March 10th.

She thanked the 200 friends and family members who attended the sermon, which took place in a forest.

Speaking to the Eastern Daily Press, Christine shared that the funeral was emotional for everyone in attendance.

“There were lots of memories, smiles but mostly tears as we all remembered Carrie and the joy she had brought to all of our lives,” she said.

“All the family would like to say thank you so much to all Carrie’s friends who travelled from all over the world to be there that day and who appreciated why we wanted to bring her back home to Norfolk.”

“Friends included all the old pals she had either worked alongside or presented with on Fash FC, I’m A Celebrity, Xtra Factor, Love Island, friends old and new from the world of Strictly, the Bake Off and many many more.”

The service reportedly included live musical performances from X Factor star Lucie Jones, and Caroline’s close friend Ciara, who performed a song written especially for Caroline called The Sulking Room.

Last month, at Poplar Coroner’s Court, the coroner found that the TV presenter died by hanging when she took her own life.

The star was facing a difficult time in her life as she faced trial for the alleged assault of boyfriend Lewis, despite both Caroline and Lewis denying that an assault ever occurred.

The incident forced her to step down from hosting ITV2’s Love Island, and she was temporarily replaced by Irish presenter Laura Whitmore.