Caroline Flack’s funeral will take place today

The TV presenter will finally be laid to rest

A private funeral will take place today for TV presenter Caroline Flack.

Friends and family will gather together today to put the Love Island host, 40, to rest.

It is not known who will be in attendance, but some of her closest friends in the industry are expected, including Olly Murs, Laura Whitmore, Ant and Dec, Tess Daly and more.

Since dying by suicide last month, tributes have poured in for the TV star.

Good friend Dawn O’Porter joined a legion of pals who lobbied for people on social media to “be kind”, with stars like Danny Cipriani saying she had died of “embarrassment and shame” on the lead up to her court case.

Caroline was facing a trial after being accused of assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton.

Since her death Caroline’s management have slammed the UK’s Crown Prosecution Service for continuing a “show trial” when her other half had made it clear he did not want to press charges.