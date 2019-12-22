Caroline Flack’s boyfriend Lewis Burton will support her in court

Caroline Flacks’ boyfriend Lewis Burton will reportedly join her at her court appearance to support her.

The TV presenter is due in court tomorrow, Monday the 23rd of January, and must present herself at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court in North London.

There, the former Love Island host will answer to the charge of actual bodily harm that she reportedly faces.

A source told The Mirror: “Lewis is the one who called police but it doesn’t matter, they still want to stay together.”

“They both love each other very much and they’re desperate to make it work.”

“They’re still boyfriend and girlfriend.”

According to reports, the couple had an early morning argument which drew the attention of police. Lewis is alleged to have been the one to call the authorities.

Both Lewis and Caroline have reportedly had medical attention to treat minor injuries.

“I’m tired of the lies and abuse aimed at my girlfriend,” Lewis previously posted, in defence of Caroline.

“This is not a witch hunt, this is someone’s life.”