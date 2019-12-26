Caroline Flack’s boyfriend Lewis Burton insists he ‘never pressed charges’ against her in emotional statement

The couple have been forced to spend Christmas apart

Caroline Flack’s boyfriend Lewis Burton has insisted he “never pressed charges” against her in another emotional statement.

The TV presenter pleaded not guilty to assaulting Lewis in court on Monday, after they got into an alleged row at her home on December 12.

Although Caroline pleaded not guilty with the support of Lewis in court, bail conditions mean she’s not allowed to contact him.

Last night, Lewis shared a photo of Caroline on his Instagram Story, and wrote: “Gutted I can’t spend Christmas with you, I want to repeat I never pressed charges and asked the other day for the bail conditions to be dropped but no1 listened to me.”

The model added, “I want this all to be over,” alongside a prayer hands emoji.

Lewis’ statement comes after he denied reports that Caroline hit him over the head with a lamp during their alleged dispute.

In court on Monday, the prosecution alleged that Caroline attacked her boyfriend with a lamp as he slept, over fears that he was cheating on her.

They have also claimed that when Lewis contacted emergency services, he told them: “I’ve just woken up, she has cracked my head open. She tried to kill me mate.”

According to The Sun, it has been claimed that the pair were “covered in blood” when police arrived, and one officer described it as “the scene to a horror movie”.

Caroline is due back in court on March 4th for a trial and verdict on her prosecution.

