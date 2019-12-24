Caroline Flack ‘to spend Christmas with the elderly’ as she is banned from seeing boyfriend

She will not be able to se ever boyfriend Lewis over the festive period

Caroline Flack ‘to spend Christmas with the elderly’ as she is banned...

Caroline Flack is reportedly set to spend the festive period “with the elderly” following her arrest.

The presenter was banned from making contact with her boyfriend Lewis Burton following an alleged incident at the presenter’s home on December 12th.

Caroline pled not guilty to the charge of actual bodily harm put to her, and a trial date has been set for March.

Rather than spend the holidays with her partner as planned, Caroline will volunteer at Golden Years, a Hackney-based charity for people who will be alone at Christmas, MailOnline reports.

Caroline also spent last Christmas volunteering.

Last year she posted a picture of herself helping at a church in Stoke Newington.

The presenter was forced to step down from her role on Love Island and Aftersun in the wake of her arrest.

She stands accused of hitting her partner across the head with a lamp as he slept.

She denies the allegations, and recently posted to social media to say that it will be a “relief” for her when she is able to give her side of the story following the incident.

In the final Gosscast episode of 2019, Goss.ie Founder Ali Ryan and Goss.ie Editor Kendra Becker talk through the biggest stories of the year.

From the Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods scandal to the Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney drama, the girls are spilling all the tea. Take a listen:

Listen on iTunes and Spotify: