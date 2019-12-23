Caroline will face a charge of "assault by beating."

Caroline Flack to appear in court today over assault charge

Caroline Flack is due in court today to face her change of assault.

She is expected to appear on bail today at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court.

Caroline will face a charge of “assault by beating.”

The actions which led to the charge took place on December 13 during an alleged domestic incident.

The incident has been widely reported to involve her boyfriend Lewis Burton.

Caroline was forced to step down from her role as host of Love Island after she was arrested.

Her boyfriend Lewis has taken to social media to defend her. The couple are reportedly staying together following the incident.

“I’m tired of the lies and abuse aimed at my girlfriend,” he began.

“This is not a witch hunt this is someone’s life. I have not signed an NDA. Why would I? Caroline is the most lovely girl. Loyal and kind. She doesn’t deserve any of this.”

Caroline will face the charges later today.

In the final Gosscast episode of 2019, Goss.ie Founder Ali Ryan and Goss.ie Editor Kendra Becker talk through the biggest stories of the year.

From the Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods scandal to the Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney drama, the girls are spilling all the tea. Take a listen:

Listen on iTunes and Spotify: