Caroline Flack MOBBED as she arrives at court for assault charge

Former Love Island host Caroline Flack was mobbed by photographers and press as she arrived at court this morning ahead of her assault charge hearing.

The 40-year-old arrived at Highbury Magistrates’ Court in Islington charged with assault by beating.

It comes following an alleged altercation with a man, reported to be her 27-year-old boyfriend Lewis Burton, in the early hours of December 12th.

The former tennis player was pictured also arriving in court as he plans to support his girlfriend.

Sky News posted video footage of the blonde arriving at court, which shows her surrounded by a large number of photographers and press ahead of facing the charges in front of a judge.

Caroline recently stepped down from her role as presenter on Love Island after it emerged that she would be charged after allegedly causing actual bodily harm.

Police were called to her home in Islington in the early hours on Thursday December 12th after an alleged altercation broke out between Caroline and and a man.

ITV have since replaced Caroline with Irish TV presenter Laura Whitmore for the upcoming season of the popular dating show.

Love Island Winter starts January 12th on Virgin Media One.