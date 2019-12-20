Caroline Flack breaks her silence after Laura Whitmore is confirmed as her replacement

The Irish TV presenter has been announced as the new host of Love Island

Caroline Flack has broken her silence, after Laura Whitmore was confirmed to replace her on Love Island.

The 40-year-old was forced to step down from hosting the show earlier this week, after she was arrested for assault.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Caroline wrote: “I’m glad it’s Laura.. ❤️ She loves the show as much as I do…”

“Again.. thank you for your continuous messages of support.. it’s a really rough time.. but I’m doing all I can to keep my head above water and sort this all out ❤️..”

Laura was confirmed as the new host of Love Island this morning.

The Irish TV presenter said: “To say I’m excited to be heading to Cape Town to host Love Island, the biggest show on television, is an understatement.”

“I want to thank ITV for trusting me at the helm of this huge show. I wish it was in better circumstances; Caroline is a brilliant host and also a friend.”

“We’ve spoken a lot in the last few days since she stepped down. She has been very kind to me and strongly pushed me for this role. I’ve watched her host every series and know I have big boots to fill. I will try and do it justice,” she continued.

“Above all, I am a massive fan of this show. I’ve never been to a Love Island villa, and I can’t wait to get in there to meet all the new Islanders looking for love.”

“The Love Island team are the best in the business… including the voice and heart of the show, Iain. He thought he was getting a holiday away from me… not a chance!”

Laura will present the main show, and will also host Love Island: Aftersun – which will air live from London on Monday nights at 10pm.

Head of Digital Channels and Acquisitions, Paul Mortimer, said: “I’m delighted that Laura is able to step in this winter on ITV2’s biggest show. She is the best person for the job and is a popular and experienced presenter of live television. Whilst Caroline is away, we know that Love Island will be in very safe hands.”

Caroline was forced to step down from her role as host after she was arrested for assault by beating last week, following an alleged incident involving her boyfriend Lewis Burton.

The new series of Love Island starts on ITV2 and Virgin Media One on January 12, 2020.