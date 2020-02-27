Canada to stop paying for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s security

The pair have been given a new blow in their planned exit of the Royal family

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have received a tough blow amid their exit of the Royal family.

Canada will no longer provide security for the couple, the Canadian government confirmed on Thursday.

The pair are set to officially cease Royal duties in a few weeks and while the Canadian police had been looking after them, this will come to an end.

Once Harry and Meghan are no longer considered senior members of the British royal family, they will no longer receive the publicly-funded security which has been costing the tax payer millions of dollars.

“As the Duke and Duchess are currently recognized as Internationally Protected Persons, Canada has an obligation to provide security assistance on an as-needed basis,” the government statement said.

“The assistance will cease in the coming weeks, in keeping with their change in status.”

It is now believed the British tax payer will have to cover the costs of their security world wide.

As well as spending time in Canada, the pair are rumoured to be eyeing up a mansion in Malibu, California.