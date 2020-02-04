Caitlyn Jenner urges Jacqueline Jossa to move to LA

"A big change may be what they need.”

Caitlyn Jenner has reportedly urged pal Jacqueline Jossa to leave the UK behind for Hollywood.

The pair became close pals during their time on reality TV show I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here.

During her time on the show, Jacqueline’s relationship with husband Dan Osborne was rocked amid allegations of infidelity.

A source told Closer magazine: “Caitlyn’s a woman of the world.”

“She’s been married three times and has six children so Jac trusts her advice on relationships.”

“She admitted life had ben a whirlwind after the Jungle win and confessed she was finding it hard to forget everything that’s happened with Dan and wants to save her marriage from further heartache.”

Caitlyn then reportedly advised her to move away from the UK to seek new opportunities.

“Jac can’t help but feel excited – a big change may be what they need.”

Dan has previously hinted that he would be open to moving to the USA.