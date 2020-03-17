The presenter has turned his life around since meeting his girlfriend Anne-Marie

Ant McPartlin opens up about finding love after rehab

Ant McPartlin has opened up about how he found love after his time in rehab.

The Saturday Night Takeaway presenter started dating Anne-Marie Corbett, who previously worked as his PA, back in 2018 after he was arrested for drink driving.

Ant has since credited Anne-Marie for her role in his recovery.

Speaking to The Sun, he said: “Anne-Marie is the fundamental reason for the great change in my life.”

“She’s been my rock. She’s a beautiful soul. We’re very happy. I’m in the best place I’ve been in my life, to be honest with you,” he said.

Ant was fined £86,000 for drink driving in April 2018, and later completed a lengthy stint in rehab.

The 44-year-old has since relaunched his career and returned to Britain’s Got Talent, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here and Saturday Night Takeaway.