Amy Hart reveals she’s taking a break from social media because of online trolls

The reality star received some nasty messages about her appearance

Amy Hart has revealed she’s taking a break from social media because of online trolls.

The Love Island star has decided to take a step back from the world of social media, after she was sent nasty messages about her teeth.

Taking to Twitter, Amy said she’s had enough as she shared screenshots of the cruel messages she has received.

She wrote: “Well after a day of really positive messages about helping each other and being kind, I think I’m gonna take a break from social media.”

“I don’t need to read stuff like this everyday. The whole be kind thing literally lasted 2 days,” she added.

Amy was referring to the #BeKind campaign that circulated on social media over the past month, following the death of Caroline Flack.

Just weeks before the TV presenter sadly took her own life, she had shared a quote which read, “In a world where you can be anything, be kind.”

After Caroline’s death, the hashtag #BeKind went viral on social media, encouraging others to be mindful about what they post online.