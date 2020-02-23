‘X Factor Xposed’: Former X Factor star warns singers against the show

Former X Factor star Jahméne Douglas has claimed that his experience on the show was “traumatising.”
The singer came second on the hit talent show back in 2012.
He released a YouTube video called X Factor Xposed, expressing his feelings on his X Factor journey – and warned hopeful singers to avoid the show.
View this post on Instagram
“X Factor isn’t a singing competition, it’s a reality TV show, I realised who I was on it. They didn’t care about my singing, they care about the story behind you,” he said.
“When I went on the show, it wasn’t about the story that I had, it was about my voice. That’s what I wanted to push.”
“I didn’t sign up thinking I want to tell my story, I wanted to sing.”
View this post on Instagram
He continued, calling the show a “traumatising” experience:
“I don’t like to say ‘I regret the experience’ because its made me who I am as a singer now. I’ve learnt a lot of things.”
“It’s like a crash course in the industry.”
“Traumatising? Yes. Would I recommend X Factor to a singer singer? No.”
View this post on Instagram
The singer was signed to a five album deal following his time on the show, but claims that he was not happy with how the deal was done. He alleges that he was “forced” to release a cover album, rather than one with his own original songs.
“It’s hard to talk about. Being forced to do a cover album shattered my whole singing dream of what I had done growing up and what I had dreamt of,” he said.
“When I signed on the contract, what was pitched to me was ‘I want you to join these [famous] people on the wall. Your voice can join these people. I believe you’re not a one hit wonder’.”
Thank you to every one who tuned in to watch #XfactorXposed Part 1 ! 🎥♥️
Who’s ready for the next episode !?
Don’t forget to pop your questions, no question is off limits, in the comment section of the video. I’ll be responding in a later episode! https://t.co/TLK69ehl0l
— Jahméne (@Jahmene) February 22, 2020
“I signed a five album deal with them. They had me for my next five albums which was the contract from X Factor.”
“But they forced me to make a cover album and it was so soul destroying.”
“My heart broke and in that moment I realised no one cares.”
On Twitter, Jahmene revealed that he will be releasing a part two to the video.