X Factor star jailed for sexual harrassment

X Factor star Danny Tetley has been jailed for 9 years after he allegedly harassed boys aged 15 and 16 for indecent images of themselves in exchange for money.

The 39-year-old singer found fame on the 2018 series of the ITV talent show, making it to the semi-finals.

As part of a 17-year extended sentence, Danny, full name Daniel Ross Tetley will also be closely monitored for a further 8 years upon his release from prison.

He will also be subject to a 20-year sexual harm prevention order.

A judge at Bradford Crown Court handed down the sentence after he reportedly admitted to sexual exploitation of a minor in December 2019.

Judge Jonathan Durham Hall QC oversaw the case and revealed the impact he had on the victims were “most distressing.”

“Nobody doubts a significant sentence of imprisonment is required.”

“The reality is our society is deeply interested in celebrity, it does no harm. Pure entertainment of highest order including X Factor, upon which you featured in some capacity,” he said.

“You exploited the status it gave you. You abused that status to satisfy your perverted sexual needs, by your actions,” the judge scolded.

“Those in the public eye don’t have licence to abuse. Those in public eye have deep responsibility and many exercise magnificently.”

“Many will see you for what you are, a despicable creature. In your letter to me, you acknowledge your disgraceful behaviour. ”

“What you demanded and showed were blatant and the disgusting level to which you sank, Mr Tetley, was quite unbelievable,” he added.