Vanessa Bauer forced off Dancing on Ice tonight amid ‘broken face’ fears

Dancing On Ice pro Vanessa Bauer will be forced to sit out tonight’s Dancing On Ice show after suffering a nasty fall.

The professional skater is paired up with dancer Perri Kiely.

The skating star is reportedly devastated to miss the show, after suffering a concussion.

“I’m gutted to be missing the group number on tonight but on the advice of the amazing Dancing On Ice medical team, I’ve been told to rest up for a few days,” she told The Sun.

“I feel fine in myself, but am following the advice of the medics.”

“While I haven’t broken my face, I have a concussion which should all be fine with a few days rest and i’ll be fighting fit for next week.”

The star sustained the injury while practicing for the show, after skating face-first into a guide wall.

“I was doing difficult tricks on my own, but all it took was for me to catch the edge of my blade and I found myself banging head first into the barrier,” she said.

“It just shows that even us pros can fall if we don’t fully focus – the ice can be very unforgiving.”