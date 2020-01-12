Twin Twist confirmed: Love Island teases tonight’s coupling ceremony

With seven women and five men announced in the line-up - it's set to get dramatic

Love Island will kick off tonight at 9pm, and many fans have speculated that show bosses will create some kind of “twin twist” since the line up reveal.

Set to enter the villa are blonde twins Eve and Jess Gale – however in new images from tonight’s coupling ceremony, the twins are noticeably absent.

Paige Turley, Sophie Piper, Shaughna Phillips, Siannisse Fudge, and Leanne Armstrong can be seen entering the South Africa villa without the blonde duo.

The five other girls are seen pulling up to the villa in open top Jeeps as they seen the mega-mansion for the first time.

Paige, Sophie, Shaughna, Siannisse, and Leanne then meet one another, and take a seat around the fire pit to get better acquainted.

Irish presenter Laura Whitmore then makes her entrance to announce that it is time for the first coupling.

So far, only five boys have been confirmed for the show – Connor Durman, Mike Boateng, Callum Jones, Ollie Williams, and Nas Majeed

It seems likely that twins Eve and Jess will make a bombshell entrance to the villa with the intention of recoupling with two of the five available men.

Many fans of the show already speculated that the twins will be involved in a major twist during the first week of the show – and they could be proven right tonight.

Winter Love Island kicks off tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media.