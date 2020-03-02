THIS Love Is Blind couple are back together after saying ‘I don’t’ at the alter

"They reconciled and are still together"

THIS Love Is Blind couple are back together after saying ‘I don’t’...

WARNING: This article contains Love Is Blind spoilers

Love Is Blind couple Damian and Giannina are reportedly back together.

The pair did not go through with their wedding in the show’s finale, as Damian told Gigi that he felt she was not ready for marriage.

In a dramatic scene, Gigi stormed out of the wedding venue and ran away, leaving Damian at the alter after his decision.

On Instagram, Gigi’s mother has appeared to confirm that the pair are working on their relationship and are “still together.”

A fan of the show commented on one of Gigi’s mother Miladay’s Instagram posts, asking her why she was still following Damian on the social media site.

In a now-deleted comment acquired by Buzzfeed, Miladay replied:

“It’s not acting, not even a little bit. I follow Damian simply because they reconciled and are still together, they love each other and it was best for [the wedding not going ahead] to happen because that way they could get to know each other better.”

Last week, Love Is Blind creator Chris Coelen hinted that the couple were getting back together.

“I will tell you that Gigi and Damian… There’s a reunion coming out next week but Gigi and Damian obviously love each other, obviously they’re a tempestuous couple,” he told The Metro.

“They have a very volatile relationship.”

The reunion episode of the series lands on Netflix on Thursday.