This is who bombshell Connagh has picked for his first date on Love Island

Things are about to heat up in the Love Island villa

This is who bombshell Connagh has picked for his first date on...

Tonight, two brand new bombshells Connagh and Finlay are set to enter the Love Island villa.

From last night’s preview, we know that both boys are set to bring two girls on a date.

In a brand new preview clip, it is revealed that Connagh has picked the stunning Sophie Piper for his date.

As Sophie heads on her date with the new boy, back at the villa Connor Durham the boy she is coupled up with, is not impressed.

“I’m stressing,” he told the camera in the beach hut.

While on her date, Sophie flirted and asked him “So, who’s going to be Connor one and two?’

To which he cheekily replied: “Well obviously I want to be number one.”

On last nights show, the new boys were announced leading Sophie to mockingly cheer their impending arrival.

Scaffolder Connor was not impressed with his love interest’s excitement and pulled her for a chat.

“Just be honest with me about what you just did then,” he told the 21-year-old.

To which she responded: “I was winding you up. I’m just winding you up.”

“I didn’t want to argue, it just wound me up. It would wind you up if it was the other way around,” added Connor who seemed disgusted at her behaviour.

Love Island returns to Virgin Media One tonight at 9 pm.