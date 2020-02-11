The show is considered to be a huge success

THIS iconic dating show has been AXED after 11 years on air

Dating show Take Me Out has been axed by ITV.

The show has been running for a whopping 11 years.

The show is considered to be a huge success, with ITV bosses wanting to end the series on a high.

The series sees a male contestant face a panel of 30 women, who he must convince to leave their lights on for him in the hopes of a date.

He then gets to choose a date from the women who have left their lights on.

An ITV spokesperson confirmed the news to The Sun, saying: “We’ve decided to say goodbye to Take Me Out.”

“ITV and Paddy have done all the specials you can eke out of a dating show, so it’s been decided it’s time for it to go.'”