THIS iconic dating show has been AXED after 11 years on air

Dating show Take Me Out has been axed by ITV.
The show has been running for a whopping 11 years.
The show is considered to be a huge success, with ITV bosses wanting to end the series on a high.
The series sees a male contestant face a panel of 30 women, who he must convince to leave their lights on for him in the hopes of a date.
He then gets to choose a date from the women who have left their lights on.
An ITV spokesperson confirmed the news to The Sun, saying: “We’ve decided to say goodbye to Take Me Out.”
“ITV and Paddy have done all the specials you can eke out of a dating show, so it’s been decided it’s time for it to go.'”
“As with many shows, ratings have slid a bit in recent years. But it will go down as a big success — it’s had more weddings than Blind Date.”