Home TV THIS iconic dating show has been AXED after 11 years on air

THIS iconic dating show has been AXED after 11 years on air

The show is considered to be a huge success

By
Sarah Magliocco
-
SHARE

Dating show Take Me Out has been axed by ITV.

The show has been running for a whopping 11 years.

The show is considered to be a huge success, with ITV bosses wanting to end the series on a high.

The series sees a male contestant face a panel of 30 women, who he must convince to leave their lights on for him in the hopes of a date.

He then gets to choose a date from the women who have left their lights on.

An ITV spokesperson confirmed the news to The Sun, saying: “We’ve decided to say goodbye to Take Me Out.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Take Me Out (@takemeoutuk) on

“ITV and Paddy have done all the specials you can eke out of a dating show, so it’s been decided it’s time for it to go.'”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR