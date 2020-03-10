These two Love Is Blind contestants already knew each other for TEN years before the show

These two Love Is Blind contestants already knew each other for TEN...

It turns out two contestants on Love Is Blind already knew each other for ten years (this article contains spoilers).

Fans have been left shocked to learn that two stars of the show met years before they were ever cast in the series.

During a Q&A on her Instagram stories Jessica revealed she had met her co-star Kelly years ago.

When asked if she knew Kelly before the start of the show, Jessica wrote on Instagram, “I’ve known Kel for 10 years!” adding a throwback picture of the pair.

Kelly herself later confirmed the same, telling her followers: “Jessica and I actually met probably like 10 or 11 years ago from an ex-boyfriend’s same social circle…So, that’s how we know each other.”

It comes after Jessica came to blows with fellow contestant Amber in the reunion special after she accused Jessica of trying to “steal” her man.