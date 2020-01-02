These are the BEST reality shows coming to TV this month

With January finally here and after weeks of partying, visiting family and generally socializing, we don’t doubt you’re dying to at stay home and recharge your social battery.

So if reality TV is your thing, then this month is going to be a treat for you because there are many reality shows returning to our screens, and premiering for the very first time.

For your viewing pleasure, Goss.ie have gathered a list of all the programmes making their way back to our screens.

Love Island Winter

To say we’re excited for the hotly anticipated brand new series of Love Island would be an understatement.

We just simply cannot wait for the very first winter instalment of the popular ITV show.

Returning on Sunday, January 12th on ITV at 9 pm with Laura Whitmore as the brand new host, the villa will welcome a brand new batch of hot singletons.

Dancing With The Stars

Undoubtedly one of RTÉ’s best reality TV shows, Dancing With The Stars features some of our favourite celebrities dancing it out for a chance to win the coveted Glitterball.

Dancing their way into our hearts this year are Mary Kennedy, Lottie Ryan, Yewande Biala, Michael Carruth, Ryan Andrews, Sinead O’Carroll, Aidan Fogarty, Brian Dowling, Glenda Gilson, Grainne Gallanagh and Father Ray Kelly.

Hosted by Jennifer Zamperelli and Nicky Byrne, the show returns to RTÉ One on Sunday January 5th at 6.30pm

Dancing on Ice

ITV’s dance competition Dancing on Ice sees celebrities skate their way through the various stages of the competition alongside their professional dance partner to be crowned winners of the show.

Ireland’s Golden Girl Maura Higgins as well as Irish footballer Kevin Kilbane is among competitors on this year’s show.

They will join Radzi Chinyanganya, Caprice Bourret, Trisha Goddard, Ben Hanlin, Perri Kiely, Lisa George, Ian H Watkins, Lucrezia Millarini, Libby Clegg and Joe Swash.

Hosted by Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, it returns to ITV on Sunday, January 5th at 6pm.

First Dates Ireland

Coming back to RTÉ for its fifth season, First Dates Ireland sees people from across the country visit the First Dates restaurant in hopes of finding true love.

Filmed at The Gibson Hotel in Dublin, the show will premier on Thursday, January 9th at 9.30pm on RTÉ2.

The Masked Singer

After its huge success in the US, this South Korean singing competition format has landed on ITV in the UK for its very first season.

Celebrities don costumes and masks as their identity is hidden from the public and a panel of judges. It’s only when the celebs are voted off the show that their identity is revealed.

The show will give hints each week about the different characters to give viewers a chance at guessing who’s under the mask.

Hosted by Joel Dommett and featuring Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Ken Jeong, the show launches on ITV on Saturday, January 4th.