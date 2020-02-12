The show will get "its shortest summer run since 2016."

The summer 2020 Love Island series will only be SIX weeks long

The summer edition of Love Island this year is being cut back by two weeks.

The show will be reduced from its usual eight weeks to just six weeks – the same length as the current winter edition of the show.

In 2015 and 2016, the show ran for six weeks.

However as the show grew more and more popular, it was extended to eight weeks in length.

In 2017, 2018 and 2019 fans of the show got two full months of almost daily Love Island content.

The winter edition of the show has not proven as popular with viewers as the regular summer edition when it comes to viewership.

