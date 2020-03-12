The Greatest Dancer ‘faces being axed’ due to plummeting ratings

BBC’s The Greatest Dancer is reportedly facing the axe due to plummeting ratings.

The dance competition stars Cheryl, Matthew Morrison, Todrick Hall and Oti Mabuse as Dance Captains, and is hosted by Alesha Dixon and Jordan Banjo.

According to The Sun, the show could be axed after just two series after only 2.8 million viewers tuned into Saturday night’s final.

It’s believed BBC bosses will decided whether the show will return next year on Monday.

A source told the publication: “Crew were warned weeks ago that it looked like there might not be a show next year so were told to look at alternative work for this time next year.”

“The show has struggled in terms of ratings and all the talk is that it’s in trouble.”