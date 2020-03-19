Production has been halted for now

The Friends reunion has been POSTPONED due to the coronavirus

The highly-anticipated Friends reunion has been put on hold – due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt Le Blanc, Lisa Kudrow and Matthew Perry were all due to return for a one-off special on HBO.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the entire cast were due to film the special over two days beginning next week on the 23rd of March.

The original Central Perk set, which is located on the Warner Bros studio lot in California, was going to play host to the reunion.

But don’t worry just yet, the publication has said the reunion is still set to go ahead, but that filming won’t be happening until May “at the earliest”.

